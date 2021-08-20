Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 944 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 95,772 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

