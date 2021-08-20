Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $241.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $219.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.32. Five Below has a 52 week low of $106.05 and a 52 week high of $227.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $8,243,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

