Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Update

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares in the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $121.01 million, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

