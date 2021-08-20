Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stake Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,847,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

FVRR opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.31. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

