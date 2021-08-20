Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Declares Final Dividend of $0.15

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Fletcher Building’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
