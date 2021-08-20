Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 989,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,505. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.