Flux (FLUX) Price Up 40.2% Over Last Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Flux has a total market cap of $33.45 million and $780,653.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00309915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00144431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00151524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002383 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 184,033,123 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

