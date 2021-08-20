Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.