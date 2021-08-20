Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBRX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $6,105,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,407. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

