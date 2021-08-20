Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 73.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

