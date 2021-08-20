Fountain Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $706,228.32 and $6,243.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00851446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

