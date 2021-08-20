Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.92. 117,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

