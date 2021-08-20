Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FRG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

