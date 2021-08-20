Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$202.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cfra downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$205.40.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$183.18 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of C$35.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$187.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.23%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

