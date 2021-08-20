Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

