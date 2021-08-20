Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FRAF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $31.68. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

