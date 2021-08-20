FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman Acquires 10,000 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,475. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

