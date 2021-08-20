Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

