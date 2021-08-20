Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $568,515.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00137155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00148737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.46 or 0.99844003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00922478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.84 or 0.00711998 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.