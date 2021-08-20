Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,138

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,840 ($50.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,333.98.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

