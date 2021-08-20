Future’s (FRNWF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRNWF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday.

FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Future has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $49.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

