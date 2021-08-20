FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By William Blair

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 15.74 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 21.21.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $143,690,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.