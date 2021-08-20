FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.05). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.16.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20).

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,138 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $415,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

