FY2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

