FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lowered by B. Riley

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATLC. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.20. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $768.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,613 shares of company stock worth $2,943,768. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

