FY2021 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBM. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

DBM opened at C$6.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$570.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.52.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

