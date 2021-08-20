FY2021 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,423,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

