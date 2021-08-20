FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Cut by Analyst

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

TSHA stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $625.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

