FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. Increased by Cormark (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $46.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

TSE:PLC opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.39. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$26.44 and a 1 year high of C$38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

