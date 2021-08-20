FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.28.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$163.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

