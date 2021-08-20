Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

