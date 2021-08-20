GAMEE Tops One Day Volume of $753,708.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $753,708.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00140900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00150481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.89 or 0.99841886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.00909852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00730390 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.