Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 749,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,855. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

