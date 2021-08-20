GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $354.68 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00009610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $354.68 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.80 or 0.00863244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00109667 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002188 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,260,602 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

