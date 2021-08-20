GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.