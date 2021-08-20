GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $50.30 on Thursday. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.