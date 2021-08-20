Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

GNK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.01. 11,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $713.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,171,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,846,870. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

