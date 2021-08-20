General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $195.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

