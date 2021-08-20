George L. Ball Acquires 25,000 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PSN opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Parsons by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Parsons by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

