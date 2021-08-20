Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLAPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia to a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GLAPF stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

