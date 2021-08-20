Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375,880 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Glaukos worth $475,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after buying an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,683,000 after buying an additional 145,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,251,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.