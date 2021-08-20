Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ remained flat at $$12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.