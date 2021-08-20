Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSL. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.