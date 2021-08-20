Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Up 3.9%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 1,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 567,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $141,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $2,429,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

