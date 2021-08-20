Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 281.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 50,240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 157,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth $1,690,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.