Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Decreased by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,046,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,371 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields accounts for 10.7% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $107,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 7,060,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

