Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,481 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.