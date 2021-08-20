Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of LSB Industries worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

