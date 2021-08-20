Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 18,404 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 185,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens alerts:

CIA stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.