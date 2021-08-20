Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,683 Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NETI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NETI stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. Equities analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.09%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

